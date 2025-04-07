Monday, April 07, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Cupid Ltd, LS Industries Ltd and Last Mile Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2025.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 30.18 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 428 shares in the past one month.

 

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 22.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14440 shares in the past one month.

Cupid Ltd soared 7.84% to Rs 63.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

LS Industries Ltd rose 4.99% to Rs 42.53. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6732 shares in the past one month.

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd added 4.95% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98819 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

