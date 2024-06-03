Sensex gallops 2,138 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 2,138.04 points or 2.88% to 76,093.05. The Nifty 50 index surged 662.15 points or 2.94% to 23,192.85.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 76,738.89 and 23,338.70 respectively in early trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 3.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.94%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,715 shares rose and 956 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's GDP grew at 7.8% in Q4 of FY24, raising the full-year growth estimate to 8.2%, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Friday.

India's GST collections rose 10% YoY to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May 2024, driven by a surge in domestic spending. This strong domestic performance points to a healthy economy, despite a 4.3% decline in imports.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 6.37% to 7,856.75. The index rallied 7.73% in two trading sessions.

Bank of Baroda (up 8.98%), Central Bank of India (up 7.97%), State Bank of India (up 6.72%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.31%), Canara Bank (up 5.85%), Bank of India (up 5.79%), UCO Bank (up 5.53%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 5.32%), Indian Bank (up 5.27%) and Punjab National Bank (up 4.94%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eicher Motors declined 1.71%. The vehicles manufacturers unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported 9.7% year over year increase in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 6,901 units in May 2024.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rallied 10.68% after the company said that it has handled approximately 35.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo volumes in May 2024, which is almost flat on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with major gains in morning trade. The Nifty hovered near the 23,200 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.