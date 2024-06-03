Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 1412.35 points or 4.93% at 30052.22 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 10.55%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.58%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 5.75%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.59%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 5.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 5.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.12%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.49%), Linde India Ltd (up 2.39%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.33%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1029.05 or 2.18% at 48292.71.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 414.1 points or 2.84% at 14978.83.
The Nifty 50 index was up 615.8 points or 2.73% at 23146.5.
The BSE Sensex index was up 2004.51 points or 2.71% at 75965.82.
On BSE,2750 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon