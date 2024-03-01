NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Shares of Sadhav Shipping were quoting at Rs 141.75 on the NSE, a premium of 49.21% compared with the issue price of Rs 95.

The counter hit a high of Rs 141.75 and a low of Rs 135. About 25.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sadhav Shipping's IPO was subscribed 120.72 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2024 and it closed on 27 February 2023. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 95 per share.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment/prepayment, in part or full of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, part funding of capital expenditure to purchase/ acquire additional boats/ vessels, additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Sadhav Shipping is engaged in the business of operate marine assets to service ports, coastal logistics and other port maritime related services. The company owns and operates 24 vessels that include 19 owned vessels and 5 rented vessels, in various sectors of maritime trade in India. The company has developed strong customer base in the sector and is providing its services to leading companies which includes ONGC, Mumbai Port Authority, Pradip Port Authority, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Shipping Corporation of India, New Mangalore Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla/Vadinar), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA ),BPCL, Gujarat Police, JSW Ports and more. As on 31 March 2023, the company has 421 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 33.68 crore and net profit of Rs 4.06 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scrip was listed at Rs 135, a premium of 42.11 % compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.