Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb

IT shares rallied after witnessing selling pressure for three consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 260.65 points or 0.33% to 80,060.63. The Nifty 50 index added 84.85 points or 0.35% to 24,510.05.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,700 shares rose and 1,103 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT advanced 1.31% to 35,641.20. The index fell 1% in past three trading sessions.
Mphasis (up 1.94%), Infosys (up 1.88%), Coforge (up 1.56%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.49%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems (up 1.11%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1%), Wipro (up 0.7%), HCL Technologies (up 0.46%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.2%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bajaj Auto rose 0.76%. The auto maker has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.
Neogen Chemicals advanced 3.78% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Neogen Ionics (NIL) has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Morita Investment.
