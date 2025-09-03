Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty trades with small gains; broader mkt outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive points in morning trade as investors remained cautious ahead of a crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, which is widely expected to announce rate cuts on a range of goods.

The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. Metal stocks extended their gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 34.60 points or 0.04% to 80,189.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 8.60 points or 0.03% to 24,588.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,553 shares rose and 1,081 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Also Read

Google Pixel 10

Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

shop, market, food items, snacks, chips, fmcg,

Indian firms turn to small-town markets insulated from US tariffs

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Evacuations underway as Yamuna river crosses danger mark in New Delhi

market, stock trading, trading

Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early deals; SMIDs gain; Metal index up 1%; IT drags

Shares of Anlon Healthcare were currently trading at Rs 91.10 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.11% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.

The scrip was listed at 91, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 90.10. On the BSE, over 1 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Vikran Enginee were currently trading at Rs 100.44 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.55% compared with the issue price of Rs 97.

The scrip was listed at Rs 99.70, exhibiting a premium of 2.78% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 101.39 and a low of Rs 97.92. On the BSE, over 41.14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.28% to 9,504.10. The index added 3.81% in the three trading session.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.73%), Jindal Steel (up 2.64%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.49%), Welspun Corp (up 2.37%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.28%), Tata Steel (up 1.81%), Vedanta (up 1.76%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.59%), JSW Steel (up 1.25%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ITCONS E-Solutions advanced 1.22% after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the deployment of 134 skilled and semi-skilled personnel for a duration of two years.

E2E Networks zoomed 10% after the company has received a letter from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to allocate GPU resources to Gnani AI under India AI mission.

Karnataka Bank rose 0.87%. The bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as the new chief business officer (CBO) of the bank for a period of two years effective from 2nd September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Moil surges after recording production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in August 2025

Moil surges after recording production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in August 2025

Vikran Engineering rises on debut

Vikran Engineering rises on debut

Man Industries (India) jumps on bagging Rs 1,700 crore export order

Man Industries (India) jumps on bagging Rs 1,700 crore export order

Wall Street Slumps as Court Ruling on Tariffs Fuels Market Volatility

Wall Street Slumps as Court Ruling on Tariffs Fuels Market Volatility

Anlon Healthcare is flat on debut

Anlon Healthcare is flat on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon