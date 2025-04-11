Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex soars 1,239 pts; metal shares shine

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with robust gains in the morning trade after US President Donald Trumps decision to pause tariffs for 90 days on multiple countries eased global trade tensions and lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 22,800 level.

Metal shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,239.12 points or 1.68% to 75,084.98. The Nifty 50 index surged 402.75 points or 1.80% to 22,801.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.99%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,882 shares rose and 591 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.22% to 20.10.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index surged 3.79% to 8,144.90. The index dropped 1.48% in the past trading session.

Tata Steel (up 4.48%), JSW Steel (up 4.13%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.12%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.08%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.98%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.92%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.49%), Vedanta (up 3.35%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.08%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.66%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Avalon Technologies rallied 3.25% after the company announced that its board of directors had approved a proposal to invest in Zepco Technologies (Zepco).

Coromandel International jumped 6.24% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia Mining Company, Maaden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilizers.

Anand Rathi Wealth shed 0.32%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 73.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 56.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

IIFL Finance's public issue of NCD oversubscribed 4.75 times

TCS slips after Q4 profit decline

BHEL gains after signing strategic MoU with Nuovo Pignone for Fertilizer Sector

Cipla jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for protein-bound Paclitaxel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

