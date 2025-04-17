Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with robust gains in the afternoon trade, supported by a resilient domestic structural outlook and sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows. Bank private bank and PSU bank shares advanced while IT and metal shares declined. The Nifty climbed above the 23,750 mark after hitting the days low of 23,298.55 in early trade.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,256.09 points or 1.63% to 78,300.38. The Nifty 50 index jumped 344.05 points or 1.48%, to 23,781.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.39%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.60%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,470 shares rose and 1,322 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.86% to 16.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

PremiumSkoda Kodiaq

Skoda working on made in India EV, to be manufactured at Chakan plant

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1350 pts to 78,400; Nifty at 23,800; financials, oil gain

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang visits Beijing amid US export curbs on H20 AI chips

Premiummutual fund, assets under management

Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, bonus, split: Sanofi India, 7 others to go ex-date next week

ETERNAL (up 3.27%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.15%), ICICI Bank (up 3.14%), State Bank of India (up 3.08%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.48%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Wipro (down 4.58%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.09%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.69%), JSW Steel (down 0.50%), and Coal India (down 0.47%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Wipro dropped 4.58% after a domestic broker downgraded the stock to a Hold and slashed its target price to Rs 260 from Rs 300.

The IT major announced that its consolidated net profit grew 6.43% to Rs 3,569.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3,353.8 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 22,318.8 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

The brokerage flagged the IT major's weak Q4FY25 quarter, with IT services revenue falling short of expectations. It also pointed to subdued Q1FY26 revenue guidance, reflecting macro uncertainties from global tariffs. With limited visibility on FY26 growth, the brokerage said Wipros turnaround thesis looks challenged.

Another domestic broker also downgraded Wipro to Reduce, with a target price of Rs 252. The brokerage expects a potential demand recovery later in Q1FY26, particularly if global tariff-related disputes are resolved. However, a weak start makes full-year positive growth a challenge. Margins are expected to remain under pressure due to a soft revenue environment, pricing constraints from cost takeout deals, and vendor consolidation, it added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GTPL Hathway declined 1.61% after the companys consolidated net profit slipped 19.27% to Rs 10.64 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 13.18 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 807.98 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Krystal Integrated Services rallied 2.89% after the firm received a contract worth Rs 348.91 crore from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for providing housekeeping and security services.

Angel One shed 0.58%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for FY25. The said dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Venus Remedies surged 7.71% after the company said its investigational drug candidate VRP-034 has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the US drug regulator.

Shivalic Power Control rose 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured two orders totaling Rs 2.31 crore for the supply of low-tension (LT) panels to CBG and Mahagun.

Suzlon Energy rose 2.06% after the company announced that it has secured a 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy.

RMC Switchgears hit a lower circuit of 2% after the company informed that Anand Chaturvedi has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer, effective from 16 April 2025.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures are down 323 points, signaling a potential decline in U.S. stocks today.

European markets opened lower on Thursday as traders await the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

Asian shares advanced, supported by positive signals from U.S. equity futures, as investors turned their attention to the upcoming U.S.-Japan trade discussions. Japan is one of the first countries to enter direct trade talks with the U.S., making the outcome of these negotiations a key focal point for global markets.

Data released by Japans Ministry of Finance on Thursday showed that exports rose 3.9% year-on-year in March, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth. Imports increased by 2% over the same period, resulting in a trade surplus of 544.1 billion yen (approximately $3.84 billion).

In contrast, U.S. markets declined sharply overnight. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that ongoing trade tensions could affect the central banks ability to meet its inflation and employment targets. His comments contributed to broad-based selling in equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.7% lower, the S&P 500 fell 2.2%, and the NASDAQ Composite declined by 3.1%. Notable declines included Advanced Micro Devices (down over 7%), Intel Corporation (down 3%), and Broadcom Inc. (down 2.4%).

Powell also indicated that the Federal Reserve is not inclined to cut interest rates in the near term, citing inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties linked to the implementation of new tariffs. He emphasized a cautious, wait-and-see approach in response to the evolving economic environment.

Separately, U.S. retail sales data released Wednesday showed a 1.4% increase in March, following a revised 0.2% gain in February. The rise was driven in part by increased vehicle purchases, as consumers anticipated the impact of potential tariffs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro pulls back from multi-month high against dollar; ECB in focus

Euro pulls back from multi-month high against dollar; ECB in focus

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Shivalic Power gains on bagging Rs 2-cr LT Panel orders

Shivalic Power gains on bagging Rs 2-cr LT Panel orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon