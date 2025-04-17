Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 in Nepal

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), today announced the launch of the new Classic 350 in Nepal. A timeless symbol of style and substance, the Classic 350 now arrives with modern enhancements, elevating its legendary appeal. The motorcycle will be rolled out from the exclusive Royal Enfield CKD facility in Nepal, providing seamless accessibility to customers in the country.

Starting at an MRP of NPR 5.55 lakhs, the entry-level Heritage variant now features dual-channel ABS, along with premium upgrades such as LED headlamps, LED pilot lamps, a Type-C USB charger, and a gear position indicator offering unmatched value and refinement. With this, Royal Enfield introduces ABS as a standard feature in Nepal across all variants of the Classic for the very first time.

 

The new Classic 350 is available in seven striking colourways across five distinctive variantsHeritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Classic Dark, and Classic Chromeeach blending timeless design with modern engineering.

Speaking on the launch of the Classic 350 in Nepal, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, "Nepal has always been special for us. In just two years, since the start of our CKD operations here, we've been overwhelmed by the exceptional response Royal Enfield motorcycles received from the market. We are proud to forge a deep connection & love with our Customers in Nepal. Today, 8 out of 10 enthusiasts in the middleweight motorcycle segment are trusting our brand by taking home one of Royal Enfield's motorcycles. With a portfolio that's as diverse as it is loved, we have been expanding our network faster to be closer to our customers and are delighted to lead this segment. The new Classic 350 with its timeless design, meticulous engineering, and a whole lot of soul, builds on that momentum beautifully. We are confident the new launch will open the world of pure motorcycling to an entirely new generation in Nepal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

