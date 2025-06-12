SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

SEPC surged 6.68% to Rs 14.70 after it has bagged a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.
In an exchange filing, SEPC said it received the letter of award (LoA) on the evening of 10 June for the execution of a 133 MW AC solar power project. The project will be spread across 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra.
Execution timelines will be firmed up during kick-off meetings at each location, the company added.
SEPC also clarified that the project does not involve any related party transactions, and neither its promoter nor any group companies hold an interest in Parmeshi Urja.
SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.7% to Rs 10.17 crore despite 20.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 117.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
