Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

SEPC surged 6.68% to Rs 14.70 after it has bagged a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, SEPC said it received the letter of award (LoA) on the evening of 10 June for the execution of a 133 MW AC solar power project. The project will be spread across 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra.

Execution timelines will be firmed up during kick-off meetings at each location, the company added.

 

SEPC also clarified that the project does not involve any related party transactions, and neither its promoter nor any group companies hold an interest in Parmeshi Urja.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.7% to Rs 10.17 crore despite 20.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 117.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon