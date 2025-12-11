Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC settles dispute with Hindustan Copper

SEPC settles dispute with Hindustan Copper

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

To receives Rs 30.45 cr as full and final settlement; secures supplementary work order of Rs 72.55 cr

SEPC announced the successful execution of a Settlement Deed with Hindustan Copper (HCL), concluding all inter-se claims and counterclaims arising from the arbitration proceedings in Case No. AP No.163 of 2023.

Under the terms of the settlement, SEPC will receive Rs 30.45 crore as full and final settlement, marking the closure of all pending arbitration matters between the two parties.

Additionally, HCL has confirmed the issuance of a supplementary work order worth Rs 72.55 crore related to the ongoing vertical shaft sinking project. This new award enhances the project's overall value and reinforces SEPC's standing as a key EPC partner in India's mining infrastructure segment.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon