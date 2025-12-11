Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

Mazagon Dock rises after inking pact with Brazilian Navy to boost naval vessel cooperation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.05% to Rs 2,464.75 after the company, in association with the Indian Navy, signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy to enhance cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other military vessels.

The agreement covers cooperation in procurement opportunities, exchange of expertise in defence manufacturing, and joint work in research, development and technological innovation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

Daily average number of train services hits 11740, surpasses pre-Covid-19 levels

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

NABARD survey shows broad-based revival in rural demand, say rural India is on positive trajectory

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Puravankara arm bags Rs 510-cr construction order

Puravankara arm bags Rs 510-cr construction order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon