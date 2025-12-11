Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

BSE SME Western Overseas Study Abroad meets a grounded debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Western Overseas Study Abroad traded at Rs 52.16 on the BSE, a discount of 6.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 56.

The scrip was listed at Rs 54.90, a 1.96% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 54.90 and a low of Rs 52.16. About 68,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Western Overseas Study Abroad's IPO was subscribed 1.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 December 2025 and it closed on 8 December 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 56 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 17,98,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.09% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance advertisement expenses towards enhancing the awareness and visibility of its brand, to finance acquisition and installation of Software, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and to meet general corporate purposes.

Western Overseas Study Abroad is engaged in providing educational and immigration advisory services, offering visa guidance, language training (IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, CELPIP, Duolingo, etc.), and foreign language courses such as French, German, and Spanish. It also provides consulting services, technical, professional, and vocational education, as well as conducts seminars and workshops on domestic and international educational topics, all aimed at supporting individuals seeking education or career opportunities abroad. The company offers a one-stop solution to students and customers predominantly from various parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The company has 148 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4.94 crore and net profit of Rs 0.54 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

