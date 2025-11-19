Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 464.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 423.99 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific rose 464.75% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 423.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 368.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales423.99368.65 15 OPM %13.1310.61 -PBDT44.3229.32 51 PBT28.8612.22 136 NP14.742.61 465
