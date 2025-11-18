Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch ratings

UltraTech Cement receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch ratings

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
UltraTech Cement announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UltraTech Cement's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed UltraTech's USD400 million 2.80% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'.

The ratings incorporate Fitch Ratings' expectation of a modest leverage profile, with EBITDA net leverage sustained around 1.5x; a leading market position in India; a large market with robust long term demand-growth potential; and cost-efficient operations.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

