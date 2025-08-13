Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have executed a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) and Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings, Inc. on 13 August 2025, for investment into ABDFVL, by way of 0.0001% non-cumulative, participating compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) for an amount up to ~ Rs 437 crore.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

