V-Guard Industries improves its CRISIL ESG rating to 63

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
V-Guard Industries announced that CRISIL has voluntarily rated the Company on Environment Social & Governance (ESG) standards. They have retained the Company under 'Strong' rating category and the overall CRISIL ESG Rating has been improved to '63', from '62' in previous year, mainly due to better-than-the-peer performance on some of the E and S parameters like Scope 1 and 2 emissions, energy consumption, safety related incidents, among others.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

