Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals receives LoA worth Rs 49 cr from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) of 3 HP, 5 HP, & 7.5 HP capacity at identified farmer's site in District of Maharashtra, including complete system warranty, its repair and maintenance and Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for 5 years under Mangel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana/ PM Kusum Scheme B scheme". The value of the contract is Rs 49 crore.
