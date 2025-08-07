Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Services firms maintain positive outlook on demand conditions in Q2FY26

Services firms maintain positive outlook on demand conditions in Q2FY26

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of 45th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) conducted during Q1:2025-26. This forward-looking survey captures qualitative assessment and expectations of Indian companies engaged in the services and infrastructure sectors. Services sector enterprises assessed improvement in the overall business situation, employment conditions and their turnover during Q1:2025-26. Responding firms reported easing of pressures from input and finance costs, while pressures stemming from salary outgo increased. Services firms maintained their positive outlook on demand conditions in Q2:2025-26, though their level of optimism recorded some moderation vis-vis the previous quarter. Pressures from wage bill, input cost and finance cost are likely to ease moderately though firms expressed lower optimism regarding selling prices and profit margins. Input cost pressures are likely to persist in H2:2025-26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Eternal Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Eternal Ltd counter

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Nifty below 24,450; metal shares lose sheen

Nifty below 24,450; metal shares lose sheen

Urban consumers expect decline in both price and inflationary pressures over coming year

Urban consumers expect decline in both price and inflationary pressures over coming year

Banker's outlook on loan demand improves for Q2FY26

Banker's outlook on loan demand improves for Q2FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon