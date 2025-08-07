Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Eternal Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Eternal Ltd clocked volume of 287.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, ITI Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 August 2025.

Eternal Ltd clocked volume of 287.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.17% to Rs.299.40. Volumes stood at 6.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 12386 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1319 shares. The stock increased 4.04% to Rs.14,165.75. Volumes stood at 1113 shares in the last session.

 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26677 shares. The stock lost 1.06% to Rs.743.00. Volumes stood at 70447 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41869 shares. The stock rose 7.28% to Rs.321.25. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33433 shares. The stock increased 3.79% to Rs.890.20. Volumes stood at 26785 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

