Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 77.49 croreNet profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 3.73% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 77.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.4962.84 23 OPM %9.429.90 -PBDT2.312.37 -3 PBT1.090.72 51 NP1.551.61 -4
