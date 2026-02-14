Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 36.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 36.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 36.46% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.0768.78 -26 OPM %8.699.99 -PBDT2.522.65 -5 PBT1.301.04 25 NP1.310.96 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

