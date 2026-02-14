Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 36.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 51.07 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 36.46% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.0768.788.699.992.522.651.301.041.310.96

