Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.480.4012.50-45.000.22-0.130.22-0.130.22-0.13

