Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 67.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 168.83 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 67.07% to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 168.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.168.83174.9612.7311.7928.4318.2726.8316.9420.8012.45

