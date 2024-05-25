Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 94.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.81% to Rs 170.56 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 62.99% to Rs 57.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 643.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 607.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 94.76% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.81% to Rs 170.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.