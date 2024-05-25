Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 128.62 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 20.37% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 25.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 469.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content