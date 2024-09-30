Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps hit the roof as board to mull 5:1 bonus issue

Shakti Pumps hit the roof as board to mull 5:1 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Shakti Pumps (INDIA) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 4,295.45 after the company said that its board scheduled to meet on Monday, 7 October 2024 to consider the issue of 5 bonus equity shares for every 1existing equity share (5:1).

The companys board plans to issue five new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each (5:1) to equity shareholders of the company.

The board will also consider the proposal for an increase in the authorized share capital of the company and alter/amend in the memorandum of association (MOA) of the company to such amount as may be determined by the board of directors, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer of stainless-steel pumps & energy efficient motors. The company holds dominating position in domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35% market share in KUSUM scheme.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 92.66 crore in Q1 FY25 which is steeply higher than Rs 1 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation zoomed 402% YoY to Rs 567.56 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash Highlights, Sept 30: Sensex sheds 1,272pts, Nifty ends near 25,800; RIL slumps 3%

TAX

Govt extends income tax audit report deadline to Oct 7: Check details

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Keep Gods out of politics, says Supreme Court on controversy over Tirupati laddus

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: India hit fastest 200 runs in Test history

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Wedding rush: 4.8 million couples to spark Rs 5.9 trillion economic surge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon