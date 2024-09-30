Business Standard
Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 to further strengthen Make in India

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

In a major push to further strengthen the Make in India initiative, the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 is set to establish a seamless business regulatory framework across the country, enhancing the ease of doing business. Led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), BRAP 2024 introduces next-generation reforms that address the needs of both businesses and citizens. Building on the successes of previous editions, BRAP 2024 aligns with key government initiatives such as the Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) and Decriminalisation, while also integrating elements from the World Bank's upcoming B-READY program. This convergence will streamline regulatory processes, bolster economic growth, and foster greater investor confidence in India's business landscape.

 

The upcoming BRAP 2024 framework introduces an innovative assessment methodology, blending evidence and feedback-based evaluations for a more comprehensive and dynamic approach. With a focus on reducing approval times, integrating online service delivery, and leveraging initiatives like the National Single Window System and PM Gati Shakti, BRAP 2024 promises to create a more transparent, efficient, and dynamic regulatory environment.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

