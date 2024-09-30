Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma slides after arm's Telangana facility gets 10 USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma slides after arm's Telangana facility gets 10 USFDA observations

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma slipped 2.60% to Rs 1,470.45 after US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued 10 observations to the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Apitoria Pharma's API manufacturing facility situated in Telangana.

The USFDA conducted inspection from 23 September to 27 September 2024.The inspection was closed with 10 observations.

The firm stated that the observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The pharma major reported 61.1% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 919.22 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,457.65 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Shakib removes Gill and Pant early after tea

India US Flag

India, US may sign pact on critical minerals to bolster trade ties

Rohit Sharma

India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Reliance Industries

RIL shares fall over 3%, trade as top Sensex loser as investors book profit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Nifty down 350 pts at 25,800, Sensex falls 1,300 pts; RIL drags 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon