Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 3884.89% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 487.28% to Rs 141.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.65% to Rs 1370.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 967.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 3884.89% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.56% to Rs 609.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.