Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 16.18 crore

Net profit of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.1816.06 1 OPM %4.571.74 -PBDT0.33-0.29 LP PBT0.15-0.49 LP NP0.15-0.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

