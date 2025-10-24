Friday, October 24, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shanti Gears drops after Q2 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Shanti Gears declined 2.62% to Rs 511.45 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 16.07% to Rs 21.51 crore on 14.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 131.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 16.38% YoY to Rs 28.68 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total expenses fell 12.07% to Rs 109.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 124.15 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 61.50 crore (down 18.13% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 20.55 crore (down 3.43% YoY) during the period under review.

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 12.68 crore during Q2 FY26

 

During the quarter the company booked orders worth of Rs 138 crore up by 7%. Unexecuted order book stood at Rs 254 crore as on 30th September 2025.

Shanthi Gears (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India. The company caters to a wide range of industries including steel, cement, power (thermal & wind), mining, transportation, and construction. It also provides comprehensive refurbishment services across India, including spare part development, on-site assembly, commissioning, and maintenance.

