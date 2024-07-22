Business Standard
Euro Currency Speculators Increase Net Long Positions

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 24749 contracts in the data reported through July 16, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 21126 net long contracts.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

