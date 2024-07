The Nikkei average dropped 1.16 percent to 39,599, extending losses for a fourth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 1.16 percent lower at 2,827.53.

Japanese markets fell sharply to hit a three-week low as chip-related stocks such as Shin-Etsu Chemical, Tokyo Electron and Advantest tumbled 2-4 percent.