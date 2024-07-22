Business Standard
Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2024.
Wipro Ltd lost 9.02% to Rs 507 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Phoenix Mills Ltd crashed 6.82% to Rs 3688. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8533 shares in the past one month.
Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 5.64% to Rs 1325.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49450 shares in the past one month.
KPI Green Energy Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 966.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45875 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd shed 4.88% to Rs 715.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90442 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

