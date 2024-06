Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Share India Securities has allotted 1,96,310 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of detachable warrants on payment of conversion amount, i.e., Rs. 525 per detachable warrant, being the balance amount payable for conversion of detachable warrants into fully paid up equity shares.