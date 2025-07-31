Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 18.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 17.57% to Rs 341.41 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 18.11% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.57% to Rs 341.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales341.41414.18 -18 OPM %40.4935.46 -PBDT114.76134.92 -15 PBT110.70131.18 -16 NP84.18102.80 -18

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

