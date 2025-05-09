Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shares poised to take flight on tailwinds from global optimism

Shares poised to take flight on tailwinds from global optimism

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 93.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a strong opening for the Nifty 50.

India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate:

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India has ramped up security in New Delhi by deploying additional forces and intensifying police surveillance. The move follows Indias successful neutralization of multiple Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting military sites in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, along with similar threats in 15 other northern and western locations. No casualties were reported.

A major infiltration attempt along the International Border in Samba was also foiled. Meanwhile, Pakistan conducted heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, and Chowkibal Kupwara, resulting in property damage and the reported death of a woman in Uri. The developments come in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

 

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 2,007.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 596.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10868.59 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks posted gains on Friday as investors awaited Chinas trade data for April. Concerns persisted over a potential deceleration in Chinese export growth due to recently imposed U.S. tariffs. Additionally, market sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the outcome of scheduled trade discussions between the United States and China in Switzerland.

On Wall Street, major indices advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump outlined a preliminary trade agreement with the United Kingdom the first such deal since the U.S. halted its broader "reciprocal" tariff measures in April.

According to the initial framework, the U.S. will maintain a 10% tariff on UK imports. In return, the UK will reduce its tariff rate from 5.1% to 1.8% and offer expanded access to U.S. goods. Imports of steel and aluminum from the UK will also be exempt from the existing 25% U.S. levy.

While investors interpreted the framework as a sign of potential future trade progress, the lack of a signed agreement or detailed documentation limited market certainty. President Trump indicated that final terms are still being finalized and are expected to be formalized in the coming weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.62%, the S&P 500 increased 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.07%.

In corporate earnings news, shares of Kenvue Inc gained 4% following better-than-expected first-quarter results. Tapestry Inc rose nearly 4% after the company raised its annual earnings outlook. Conversely, Restaurant Brands International declined slightly after reporting revenue and profit below estimates. Shares of Arm Holdings fell 6% following the release of weaker-than-expected guidance.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, as initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended May 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday, as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious global cues dampened investor sentiment. Tensions flared after Indian forces reportedly neutralised an air defence system in Lahore, keeping markets on edge. Adding to the nervousness, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that persistent tariff hikes could slow economic growth and fuel long-term inflation. His comments on rising inflation and labour market risks further spooked global investors. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 411.97 points or 0.51% to 80,334.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 140.60 points or 0.58% to 24,273.80.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

