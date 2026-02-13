Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 97.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 365.11 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 97.18% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 365.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 367.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.365.11367.0116.2110.8767.1937.6853.6427.2335.6918.10

