Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 97.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 365.11 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 97.18% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 365.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 367.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales365.11367.01 -1 OPM %16.2110.87 -PBDT67.1937.68 78 PBT53.6427.23 97 NP35.6918.10 97
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST