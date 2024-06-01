Maruti Suzuki total sales drop to 174,551 units in May'24

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its total sales declined 1.98% year on year to 1,74,551 units in May 2024 as against 1,78,083 units sold in May 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,44,002 units (up 0.20% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,692 units (down 6.78% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 3.67% YoY to 1,57,184 units in May 2024 as against 1,51,606 units recorded in May 2023. The total sales exports declined by 34.40% YoY to 17,367 units sold in May 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 47.80% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,877.8 crore on 19.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 36,697.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 1.54% to end at Rs 12,397.45 on the BSE.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales jumped 3.84% as compared with 1,68,089 units sold in April 2024.