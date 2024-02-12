Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 5.85 crore
Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.855.43 8 OPM %15.2117.13 -PBDT0.580.61 -5 PBT0.230.22 5 NP0.230.20 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Torus Innotech, founded by Digant Sharma, Vishwas Jadhav, Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, and Pratiush Sharma, Enlists 60,000 Farmers from Maharashtra in Robust Network

Mata Ki Chowki Event Witnessed a Mesmerizing Performance by Bollywood Sensation Richa Sharma

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

ItsCredible Forays in Middle East through Partnership with Yallaschools for Enhanced Credentialing

SAMCO's Nilesh Sharma Explains Why CAGR Is a Linchpin for Investors and How It's Crucial to Investment Planning

PG Eectroplast arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in NGM

Sterling Powergensys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IP Rings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 75.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon