Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.855.43 8 OPM %15.2117.13 -PBDT0.580.61 -5 PBT0.230.22 5 NP0.230.20 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content