Sheela Foam Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sheela Foam reported 6.78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 43.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 645.09 crore in Q1 FY24.

The company recorded a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 22.61 crore in Q1 FY25, down 68.28% as against with Rs 71.29 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Exceptional loss was at Rs 30.62 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA margin reduced to 7.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 12% recorded in the same period a year ago.