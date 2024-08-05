Business Standard
H. S. India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 6.19 crore
Net profit of H. S. India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.195.77 7 OPM %9.055.72 -PBDT0.31-0.07 LP PBT0.09-0.34 LP NP0.10-0.36 LP
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

