Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 25.88 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures declined 37.68% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.8824.02 8 OPM %15.2610.45 -PBDT3.874.94 -22 PBT2.553.59 -29 NP1.772.84 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content