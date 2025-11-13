Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 121.72 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 49.41% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales121.72102.31 19 OPM %15.1211.89 -PBDT23.3916.15 45 PBT22.0414.85 48 NP16.6011.11 49
