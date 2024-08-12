Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 9.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 22.78 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 9.59% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.7821.1913.1314.585.105.593.774.443.493.86