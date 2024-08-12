Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 9.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 22.78 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures declined 9.59% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7821.19 8 OPM %13.1314.58 -PBDT5.105.59 -9 PBT3.774.44 -15 NP3.493.86 -10
