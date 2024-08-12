B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.03% to Rs 50.51 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.5154.33-2.49-8.06-1.96-5.45-3.72-6.76-6.15-7.81