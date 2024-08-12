Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 70.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 45.56 croreNet profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 70.22% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.5657.56 -21 OPM %8.4912.11 -PBDT3.326.40 -48 PBT1.454.91 -70 NP1.063.56 -70
