Pakka consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 96.79 crore

Net profit of Pakka declined 40.22% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 96.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.