Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 233.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 321.46 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 233.50% to Rs 46.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 321.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales321.46292.51 10 OPM %28.2823.93 -PBDT78.5055.79 41 PBT49.5828.68 73 NP46.8914.06 233
